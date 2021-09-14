Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.7892 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

