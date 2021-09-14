Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 35,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.