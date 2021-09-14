Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

SSAAY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

