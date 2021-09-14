Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.15.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$40.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

