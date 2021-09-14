Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.66. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE BBWI opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

