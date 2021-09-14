Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $98.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.