BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

BCE stock opened at C$66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.52. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

