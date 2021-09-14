Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $101.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.