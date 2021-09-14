Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.