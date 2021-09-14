Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $84.47 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,173.26 or 0.02527881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00637730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

