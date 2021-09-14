BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 171.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

