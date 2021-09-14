Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

