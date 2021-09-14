Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,368 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

