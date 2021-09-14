Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

