Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,550 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

