Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

