Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

