Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 9,668 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 303,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 185,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

