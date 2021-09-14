Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

