Berenberg Bank Upgrades Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to Buy

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 185.87 ($2.43). 3,222,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

