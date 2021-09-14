Berenberg Bank Upgrades Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to Buy

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 235 ($3.07). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CNE traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 185.87 ($2.43). 3,222,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43.
About Cairn Energy
