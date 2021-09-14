Betterment LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

