BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCBC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.54. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

