BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 11,626 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

