BHZ Capital Management LP Takes $214,000 Position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 78.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIZN stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Citizens Holding has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

