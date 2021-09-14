Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $175,004.87 and $299.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.41 or 0.99963596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00073048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.00929656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00431483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00304110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,442,999 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

