BitcoinHD Market Cap Reaches $13.26 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.26 million and $1.04 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

