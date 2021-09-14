BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $6,025.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00109458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.99 or 0.00616578 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043256 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.