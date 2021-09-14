Bitradio One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $73,976.15 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.00943683 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,418,637 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,633 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

