BitWhite (BTW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $114,145.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $90,770.61 and approximately $114,145.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.