BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002320 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1.05 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.