BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $953.31.
A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BLK stock traded down $14.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $904.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
