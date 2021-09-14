Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,228,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

