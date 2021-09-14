B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

