B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 9,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,944. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

