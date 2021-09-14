BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.75 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

