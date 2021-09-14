BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $65,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.