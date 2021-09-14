BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.73 ($70.27).

BNP stock opened at €54.02 ($63.55) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.15.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

