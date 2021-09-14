BNP Paribas SA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

