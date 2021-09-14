Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $833.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.61. 60,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.