BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Position Cut by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

