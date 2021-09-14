BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

