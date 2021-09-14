BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $308,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $3,127,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

