BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ball by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 152,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

