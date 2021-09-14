BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

