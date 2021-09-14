BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cloudflare by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock worth $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

