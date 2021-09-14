BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

