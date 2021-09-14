Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

