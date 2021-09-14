Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.