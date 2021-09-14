Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

DFFN traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 621,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.