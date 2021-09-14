Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post sales of $29.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

