Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $52,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

